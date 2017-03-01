VIDEO: Rosie O’Donnell Becomes Unhinged During Anti-Trump Speech Outside White House

Liberal comedian Rosie O’Donnell protested President Donald Trump Tuesday evening in what was billed as a “resistance address” to the president.

O’Donnell joined a number of groups, including the ACLU, MoveOn.org Civic Action, the Hip Hop Caucus and DailyKos, for a protest outside of the White House just hours before the president’s first major address in front of Congress Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. EST.

“I don’t know him,” O’Donnell asserted before stating that, “I know he’s a bully, he’s a mean man, he hates women and he has taken away women’s rights.”

The president and O’Donnell have been engaged in an ongoing feud that dates back to before Trump was a candidate for president.

O’Donnell, a co-host of the daytime talk show, “The View,” called Trump a snake oil salesman in 2006 after Trump allowed Tara Conner keep her Miss USA title after drug allegations emerged. She accused Trump of going bankrupt and went after him for his multiple marriages.

Trump has replied in kind, saying, “Rosie’s a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie.”

The two continued the back and forth over the years, and O’Donnell admitted in 2014 that Trump’s fat shaming did affect her.

Trump brought his feud with O’Donnell back to the forefront in the fall of 2015, saying “Only Rosie O’Donnell” when debate moderator Megyn Kelly accused him of calling women “fat pigs.”

“When ever any form of government becomes destructive, it is the right of the people to institute new government,” she said at one point before shouting, “that is why we are here!”

“To Donald Trump and his pathetic band of white, privileged, criminal businessman… I would like to say to him Nyet, sir,” she said, using the Russian word for “No.”

“Nyet! Nyet! Nyet! No we won’t! We’ve seen what you have done sir!” the liberal comedian said. “We have seen your connections to Russia.”

“The game is over. The Internet rules. All media is universal,” she continued, before blasting the media for refusing to call Trump a liar.

“The truth matters!” she exclaimed. “He lies! He lies! He lies! He lies!”

The demonstration was officially called, “A Resistance Address: Defending American Values in a Time of Moral Crisis.”

