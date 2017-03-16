VIDEO: Reporter Who Gave Maddow Trump’s Tax Return Just Accused Melania Of Doing ‘Sneaky Porn’

David Cay Johnston — taking part in a panel discussion on “The Last Word” Tuesday evening — accused first lady Melania Trump of doing “sneaky porn.”

Johnston, host Lawrence O’Donnell and Rachel Maddow were poring over the two pages Maddow made public earlier that evening, when O’Donnell noted Trump “has wages and salary income, which is unusual for someone in his case.”

“It could be hers,” Johnston offered. “His wife was a model.”

“Right,” O’Donnell responded. “She’s on here, but she was never at that league.”

“She did do very sneaky porn,” Johnston continued before Maddow interrupted him.

WATCH :

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].