VIDEO: Remember When John Oliver, Seth Meyers Mocked Trump For Worrying About Possible Terror Attacks In Sweden?

During a February 18 victory rally in Florida, President Trump expressed grave concern over the possibility of terror attacks occurring in Sweden.

Trump’s comments, which he attributed to a story he’d seen of Fox News the following day, were mocked by journalists, pundits and comedians, yet no one flamed POTUS more than “Last Week Tonight” and “Late Night” hosts John Oliver and Seth Meyers.

Guess what, guys.

On Friday, a truck plowed into a crowd in Stockholm, Sweden, resulting in multiple casualties and even more injuries.

While the truck’s driver — and the motive behind the attack — have not yet been formally identified, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven stated that “all signs” point to this being a terror attack, citing similarities to recent attacks in Berlin, Jerusalem, London and Nice and the Islamic State’s calls to weaponize vehicles.

Keep laughing it up, y’all. Terrorism is hilarious.

(DAILY CALLER)

