VIDEO: Rand Paul Criticizes John McCain For Attacking Trump, ‘Playing Footsies’ With Europe

FOLLOW US!



Sen. Rand Paul harshly criticized sen. John McCain during a Monday morning interview on “The Mike Gallagher Show.”

LISTEN:



“There’s been a long standing tradition that when you go over sees you don’t toady up to the sort of socialists in Europe and you say, ‘oh they look down their nose at us and they think they’re better than us,’” the Kentucky Republican stated. “He goes over there and criticizes the president.”

“Look I will have disagreements with the president, but I will support him when he’s conservative,” he told Gallagher. “I think most of the policies that have come out so far have been conservative policies. It’s the most conservative cabinet in my lifetime. Scott Pruit at the EPA is better than any president — including Reagan — has picked to be head the EPA.”

Paul stated he will “support the president when I can because he is of my party, and I’m not going out of the way to pick fights,”

“I have opposed some of the nominees and I will continue to oppose them if I think he’s wrong, but I’m not going to go overseas and bash the president, Republican or Democrat, and play footsies with Europeans.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].