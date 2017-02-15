VIDEO: Rachel Maddow On Verge Of Tears Over Flynn Not Being Fired Quick Enough

When MSNBC host Rachael Maddow turned her attention to the circumstances surrounding General Micheal Flynn’s departure from the National Security Adviser post Tuesday night, she became visibly upset.

WATCH:

“That’s getting us to the really, really important point here, right? We now know that the Justice Department, including the acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, she went to the White House at the end of January,” Maddow said, appearing to choke up as she spoke, “…[S]he and another senior career Justice official informed the White House counsel that Mike Flynn had had contacts with the Russian government.” Maddow made no mention of Yates having been dismissed for refusing to enforce President Trump’s executive orders.

Maddow followed up by suggesting Flynn should never have been allowed to serve as national security adviser. “Because he’d been lying about it he could conceivably be blackmailed by Russia, which is a very bad thing, right?” she asked.

Maddow also suggested rank impropriety in Flynn’s handling of his duties. “General Flynn is national security adviser. Remember, he was rewriting the president’s daily intelligence briefing so the president wouldn’t get straight information from the intelligence community, he’d just get what Michael Flynn told him. That was a weird arrangement. Why was that set up?,” she angrily asked, regaining her composure.

