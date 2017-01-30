VIDEO: Quebec City Terror Attack Linked to One Middle Eastern Suspect, One Canadian: TVA Nouvelles

One of the two men arrested in connection with the terrorist attack in a Quebec mosque would be of Quebec origin and the other would be of Arab origin, according to information obtained by Félix Séguin from our Investigative Office.

One of the two suspects would be 27 years old, according to TVA News.

The two men, detained by the police, are to be questioned shortly.

The suspects entered the mosque in Sainte-Foy shortly after 7:30 pm, at which time the prayer began.

One of the two men was arrested at the Center culturel Islamique de Québec.

The other individual was arrested by the police near the Ile d’Orléans bridge.

Six people were killed Sunday night in the mosque and eight others were injured.