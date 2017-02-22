FLASHBACK: POTUS 44 Tells Series Of Blatant Lies (VIDEO)

Courtesy of the Washington Free Beacon, here’s a supercut of the President of the United States looking out at his constituents and lying to them without shame. If this doesn’t chill you to your soul, you don’t have one.

Period. End of story.

But that was back in the old days, when POTUS was a Democrat and his brazen lies were in service of giving liberals what they wanted. That was different. It was naptime for the media. Now they’ve suddenly roused themselves from their peaceful 8-year slumber, and the truth matters again.

