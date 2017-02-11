VIDEO: ‘Pot-Sasquatch’ Trolls Snow Storm Broadcast, Lurks Behind Reporter

A costumed figure dubbed the “Pot-Sasquatch” disrupted a reporter’s broadcast of the nor’easter Thursday, by trudging through the snow and lurking in the background of the news segment.

The person, draped in fake marijuana plants and what appears to be moss, slowly crept into the camera frame as Jennifer Pagliei, a broadcaster for WWLP-22 News, delivered a report on how the snow storm is affecting the area around Springfield, Mass.

Pagliei does not initially notice the “Pot Sasquatch” as he lumbers behind her, posing for the camera several times before she turns around, reports MassLive.

WATCH:

Pagliei is heard laughing after spotting the “Pot-Sasquatch,” believed to be the mascot of a local store called PotCo, but manages to roll on with her winter weather report.

(DAILY CALLER)

