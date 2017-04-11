VIDEO: Police Drag Man Off Flight Because United Overbooked It

FOLLOW US!



A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked, so the airline sought 4 passengers to voluntarily give up their seats in exchange for cash and a free night in a hotel.

When no one took the offer, the airline used a computer to choose “volunteers” at random. One man chosen refused, saying he was a doctor who had to see patients in the morning. That’s when police were called and the man was physically dragged down the aisle and off the plane.

United Airlines said they needed the seats for airline employees who had to be in Louisville on Monday for their jobs.

The airline originally offered $400 and a night in a hotel to anyone who gave up their seat. When no one took the offer, the cash was upped to $800. Failing to find any volunteers, the computer chose random passengers.

Of the 4 chosen, only one refused to leave the plane. That man was then grabbed, dragged out of his seat, and down the aisle by 3 security officers.

Another passenger filmed the incident.

Watch:

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

The Journal-Courrier reports, “The man was able to get back on the plane after initially being taken off – his face was bloody and he seemed disoriented, Bridges said, and he ran to the back of the plane. Passengers asked to get off the plane as a medical crew came on to deal with the passenger, she said, and passengers were then told to go back to the gate so that officials could “tidy up” the plane before taking off.”

United released a statement on the incident, saying, “Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologize for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].