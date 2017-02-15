VIDEO: Piers Morgan Destroys J.K. Rowling On Tucker Carlson Tonight And It’s AMAZING

Piers Morgan called J.K. Rowling a “serial loser” after the author attacked him in a Twitter feud over his defending of President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

“The more that J.K. Rowling has screamed at people to vote in a certain way, the more her people have lost,” the former CNN host told The Daily Caller founder on Fox News Monday night.

“So, let’s go through the check list of glorious failure,” he added. “She backed Ed Miller band in the last U.K. election, he got thumped by David Cameron. She then moved on to back the remain campaign to stay in Europe and obviously we Brexited, so she lost that as well.”

“She then threw her substantial political influence behind Hillary Clinton, shouting down anybody who disagreed with her,” he continued. “And of course Hillary got a drubbing as well from a guy who was a non-politician. So, if you are J.K. Rowling you’re three for three. You are the worst celebrity political pundit on the entire planet. So, look I understand her pain.”

“But she is, I think Tucker, synonymous with this sort of absurdly, arrogant, supercilious kind of view of so many celebrities now on the left. I can not stand this anti-Trump hysteria which is now infesting every part of the political debate. Donald Trump’s been president for less than one month. Let’s all just take a, as I said on [Bill] Maher a gigantic chill pill and let’s just see how he plays out.”

