VIDEO: Pelosi, Schumer can’t find ‘real people’ to denounce Trump

Well, that was awkward… Pelosi, Schumer lead a protest against President Trump, and it doesn’t quite go as planned pic.twitter.com/gf5JiKoCxT

Liberal politicians assembled to denounce Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning refugees from jihadist-infected countries, but they apparently couldn’t find any “real people” to stand with them.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer rallied Democrats outside the Supreme Court on Monday night.

After struggling with the microphone, it came to the point in the program where “real people” were apparently supposed to be featured. – READ MORE