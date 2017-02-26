VIDEO– PAYBACK: Bernie Launches Civil War with DNC; Won’t Share Lucrative Donor List With Party Machine

Call it Bernie Sanders’ revenge. And it sure seems sweet, unless you are the Democratic National Committee.

The DNC, who railroaded Sen. Sanders’ 2016 presidential bid by secretly colluding with Hillary Clinton to ensure her the democratic nomination, might be out hundreds of millions of dollars. Sanders raised over $200 million in his failed presidential run.

The result? The spread-the-wealth senator and former candidate is not willing to spread the wealth with the rigged and disgraced DNC.

Ouch.