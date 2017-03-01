VIDEO: Paul Ryan Talks Obamacare Replacement — ‘We Want To End The Discrimination In The Tax Code’

During his weekly press conference Tuesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan elaborated on Republican’s Affordable Care Act replacement plan.

The Wisconsin Republican noted that the party’s “consensus plan that we all ran on together, it looked a lot like the Price plan.”

“The Price plan was considered the conservative gold standard at the time last year,” he continued. “Many conservatives co-sponsored that plan, and that plan looks a lot look what we’re working on right now.”

“You have to remember when it comes to tax credits,” Ryan added. “People who do not get health insurance from their jobs are discriminated against right now in the tax code.”

“Let me say that again. The current tax code discriminates against people who doesn’t get health care at work. We want to end the discrimination in the tax code against people who doesn’t get health care at work so that everybody, regardless of whether you get health care at work or don’t, has an opportunity to get a health care plan that’s affordable for you.”

