VIDEO: One Year Ago Today, Trump Said This About Ted Cruz, Which Basically Won Him The Election

On February 8, 2016 — the eve of the New Hampshire primary — Donald Trump told a crowded arena in Manchester, New Hampshire that Ted Cruz “is a pussy.”

WATCH:

While discussing Cruz’s stance on waterboarding, Trump pointed to a woman in the crowd and noted, “she just said a terrible thing.”

“You’re not allowed to say this,” Trump continued. “And I never expect to hear that from you again.”

“I never expect to hear that from you again,” he repeated to the crowd. “But she said, ‘he’s a pussy.’”

(DAILY CALLER)

