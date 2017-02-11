VIDEO: NYC High Schoolers Skip Class to Complain About Trump, Get Schooled By Watters

Jesse Watters of Fox News went out into the crowds of New York City high school students who “walked out” of their classes to protest President Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority countries Tuesday.

“Are you cutting class to go to this protest?” Watters asked one high schooler. “Yes. I would have missed any class,” was the response. The sentiment was echoed among some of the others.

WATCH:

When asked if their teachers knew they were cutting class to join the protests, one replied, “Yes! Many of them were just like, ‘we understand a lot of you aren’t going to be here tomorrow. Good for you!’”

The students had some harsh words for President Trump. “What he’s doing is not right. It’s fascism, not democracy,” one said. “He’s racist. He’s against African-Americans,” claimed another.

Despite their apparent passion for the issue, some students were not able to name the countries subject to the Administration’s executive order. “Well, as of right now, I’m not completely sure about the actual countries,” said one student.

Some students suggested nothing was exceptional about the countries named in the travel ban. Replying to Watter’s suggestion that they were havens of terrorism, one replied, “America’s a haven of terrorism.”

Perhaps most disturbingly, some of the protesting kids seemed to endorse political violence against those supporting the travel ban. One, carrying a sign reading “Punch a Nazi” said, “I do believe in violence, not gun violence.”

(DAILY CALLER)

