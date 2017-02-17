VIDEO: Classified Emails Reveal Hillary & Obama Knew Benghazi Attack Not Caused by “Internet Video”

State Department documents released through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by the government watchdog Judicial Watch reveal, contrary to Obama administration claims, the State Department knew as early as Sept. 12, 2012 that the Sept. 11, 2012 attack on the U.S. compound in Benghazi, Libya was a “direct breaching attack.” It was not sparked “under the cover of a protest” or in response to an anti-Islamic YouTube video. – READ MORE