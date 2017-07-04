VIDEO: NBC Reporter Accuses Trump Of Exploiting Terminally Ill Infant Charlie Gard

NBC’s Matt Bradley accused Donald Trump Monday of using Charlie Gard’s parents’ grief in order to further his own political agenda.

Trump tweeted earlier that day that he would be “delighted” to help Charlie Gard, a U.K. infant who has been sentenced to die by the British courts.

Gard has a mitochondrial disease that has rendered him critically ill, and his parents wish to bring him to the United States for experimental treatment. However, British courts have declined the parents’ request to move their child and have granted doctors the right to end Gard’s life-sustaining treatment at any time.

Bradley, an NBC reporter out of London, said that depending on how you feel about Trump, you may view his tweet one of two ways.

The more charitable option, he explained, is that the president genuinely wants to help Gard.

“Now, depending on how you see this, Hallie, depending really on your impressions of Mr. Trump beforehand, you could either decide that this is the president selflessly stepping in to help grieving parents who are experiencing a terrible, wrenching pain and a baby who has a very rare, very difficult to treat illness,” he offered.

However, Bradley also suggested that their may be a more sinister motive to Trump’s tweet.

“Or,” he continued, “You could decide that this was the president trying to use the grief of two parents and a small baby for political gain and weighing into a situation that was very much a national and European issue and not one we would expect anything from an American politician.”

“But again,” Bradley said, “it all depends on how you look at it.”

