VIDEO: NBC Claims Trump’s Rhetoric Ruined ObamaCare, Smears Senate Bill

Republican Senators released the draft of their replacement for the failing ObamaCare program on Thursday, and with it came the wrath of the liberal media. “The cat is out of the bag tonight on the Senate Republican plan to overhaul ObamaCare. The veil finally lifted today on the draft of a health care bill written in secret…,” chided Anchor Lester Holt to begin NBC Nightly News. Despite the bill keeping their favorite parts of ObamaCare, they chastised the bill while at the same time casting blame on President Trump for ObamaCare’s death-spiral.

