VIDEO: NBC Claims Trump’s Rhetoric Ruined ObamaCare, Smears Senate Bill

Posted on by
Republican Senators released the draft of their replacement for the failing ObamaCare program on Thursday, and with it came the wrath of the liberal media. “The cat is out of the bag tonight on the Senate Republican plan to overhaul ObamaCare. The veil finally lifted today on the draft of a health care bill written in secret…,” chided Anchor Lester Holt to begin NBC Nightly News. Despite the bill keeping their favorite parts of ObamaCare, they chastised the bill while at the same time casting blame on President Trump for ObamaCare’s death-spiral.

  • Beach girl

    OBAMACARE stole $800,000,000 from MEDICARE to fund itself and we want it back! Obama and the Democrats purposely tried to bankrupt Medicare in order to have a ONE fits all socialized medicine single payer system!

  • JR

    More Swamp crap….screw L.Holt….more NBC BS……Cannot wait till Fake News is NO MORE!!!

  • JR

    No-one talks about how Obama took money from Medicare to pay insurance companies to keep the ridiculous ACA afloat. All Lies!!!

  • JR

    Last administration gets an A for proficiently LYING to the American people.