VIDEO- Muslim Brotherhood: Muslim IT Trio Paid $500K Possibly Leaked Congressional Secrets, Emails
Three mysterious Muslim brothers hired to maintain Congress’ computer servers and emails have been fired. One of the men already had a criminal record. They were each paid over $160,000 salary to work for the U.S. government.
What could go wrong?
Apparently, a whole lot.
Whomever hired these three should be the target of a FBI probe, along with the three alleged IT gurus.
