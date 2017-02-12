True Pundit

VIDEO- Muslim Brotherhood: Muslim IT Trio Paid $500K Possibly Leaked Congressional Secrets, Emails

Three mysterious Muslim brothers hired to maintain Congress’ computer servers and emails have been fired. One of the men already had a criminal record. They were each paid over $160,000 salary to work for the U.S. government.

What could go wrong?

Apparently, a whole lot.

Whomever hired these three should be the target of a FBI probe, along with the three alleged IT gurus.

 

  • mammyinthemorning

    Friends of Obama’s?

  • Takiwa

    Love the image you used True Pundit. Good one!

  • D. Bonham

    It’s all the Russians fault LOL

  • calm2chaos

    Their last name is Awan. Awan is a Muslim, Arabic name. In English its meaning is Friend, supporter. They are obviously not a friend or supporter of America. Glad they were caught.

  • aliswell

    Bet on it.