VIDEO: MSNBC’s Celebrity Panel Melts Over Trump’s Speech To Congress

A celebrity-packed special edition of “Hardball with Chris Matthews,” reacted to President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on MSNBC early Wednesday morning.

Augmenting his usual cast of political commentators with Hollywood notables led to some interesting results for Matthews, as his guests made their feelings about the President abundantly clear.

Kathy Griffin, noted comedian, LGBT activist, and self-proclaimed “D-List” celebrity, opened her appearance with a withering barrage on the president and his just finished address to Congress and the nation. “What an idiot,” she said dismissively, “I mean we’ve got to watch this idiot for an hour and nine minutes. He says one hateful thing after another. He is so embarrassing.”

“Melania comes in with the sequined jacket and all the white guys are like ‘hey she’s hot.’ Maybe if I’m like him I could get her,” Griffin mocked.

The president’s advisers were no safer from Griffin’s vitriol. Referring to Trump’s senior adviser, she said, “As I was watching the so-called speech, I can’t help but picture Stephen Miller. Like, he is a comedian’s dream, the guy with the dead eyes, writing that stuff.”

Actor, “This is Spinal Tap” Director, and lifelong liberal activist Rob Reiner echoed his Hollywood colleagues’ derision. “Yeah, he was able to read off a teleprompter and, I guess, at least we know he can read,” Reiner told Matthews.

“The problem he has, as far as I can see, is that he’s a pathological liar,” Reiner said of the President. “This is like we’re living in a dream world where if us out here in Hollywood would ever try to create a satire of a President, if we did this you’d go ‘ah, that’s ridiculous.’”

Regular MSNBC guest and “Farenheit 9/11” Director Micheal Moore wrapped up Matthews’s celebrity parade. He had no patience for any positive media reception of Trump’s address. “The way this is going to be portrayed tomorrow,” he said, “…They’re already doing it: ‘there’s a new tone, he pivoted, there is a better, softer, kinder’…But remember, he is a member of the Screen Actors Guild. This man is a fraud.”

