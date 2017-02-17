VIDEO: MSNBC Rolls Out Nixon Watergate Cover-Up Mastermind & Felon Turned FBI Rat to Slam Trump

MSNBC hit a new low. Yes, no one thought that was indeed possible. The alleged news network rolled out Nixon White House Counsel John Dean to attack President Donald Trump.

Dean, called Watergate’s “master manipulator of the cover-up” by the FBI is a felon who served a shortened prison sentence in exchange for ratting out other Nixon-era colleagues for the DOJ and FBI. Classy guy.

The former government’s star witness took to the air to call Trump a classless president after Trump manhandled the media during a Thursday press conference.

MSNBC made no mention of course of Dean’s past transgressions in the White House or the fact that he ratted out colleagues or went from White House directly to the Big House.

Credit to MSNBC for rolling Dean out of mothballs. We thought he was dead.

Who is next on the guest list to attack Trump, Charles Manson?

Fmr. Nixon W.H. Counsel John Dean: “I’ve never seen a more classless president.” pic.twitter.com/xeUlCc0MnN — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 17, 2017