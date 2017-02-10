VIDEO: MSNBC Reporter’s Pathetic Storm Joke Melts Like A Snowman In July

MSNBC’s Cal Perry ended a Thursday morning road segment with a cringe-worthy weather pun.

Perry — fresh off-discussing the snow storm that just hit the East Coast — told host Stephanie Ruhle that since he hadn’t made a “snow-bomb music mix” for the ride, he’d been working on his puns.

And then he said this.

WATCH:



You win some, you lose some.

