VIDEO: MSNBC Host Immediately Ends Segment After Guest Says ‘I Want Trump To Succeed’

FOLLOW US!



Stephanie Ruhle immediately ended Robert Traynham’s Tuesday morning segment on MSNBC after he wished Donald Trump good luck in the White House.

Louise Mensch had just wrapped up bashing Trump and chief strategist Steve Bannon, so Ruhle asked Traynham to expand upon her point.

WATCH:



“At the end of the day, what he is saying from a rhetorical standpoint, it hurts, there’s no doubt about it,” Traynham responded. “But I want him to succeed because I want our country to succeed. we cannot fail.

“We simply cannot fail,” Traynham began to add before Ruhle interrupted him.

“OK, thanks Robert. We have to go. We’re going to go. We’re going to take a break.”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].