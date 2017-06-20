VIDEO: Morning Joe’s Mika Says WH Needs A Woman To Stop Trump From Tweeting

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski said it’s time to hire a woman to control President Donald Trump’s tweeting Monday because “there are no men in the White House, literally no real men.”

The segment started with Joe Scarborough mocking Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow for his interview on “Fox News Sunday” with Chris Wallace. “I have all of this evidence right here. I have all of this evidence right here, and it is right here,” said Scarbrough while waving papers around, seemingly mocking Sekulow.

Brzezinski then switched the topic to gender, and said a woman would have better luck reining in Trump on social media.

“Nobody can get him to stop tweeting,” she said. “Maybe bring in a woman.”

Scarborough appeared uncomfortable and tried to silence Brezinski, before saying “stop it” and “I don’t even know where to go from here.”

This is not the first time Scarborough has jumped in and gotten into a spat with his co-host. During the 2016 presidential campaign Brezinkski went into a tirade about Trump’s Second Amendment views calling him a “trainwreck” prompting Scarbrough to interrupt and say, “you’re a Democrat Mika. Let me say this, because it means nothing coming from you.”

She responded saying, “Excuse me? Well actually the democrats are going to win the election. So if you want to actually have a flying chance, you’ll have to do something that makes sense.”

