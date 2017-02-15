VIDEO: ‘Morning Joe’s’ Mika Brzezinski Says She Will No Longer Book Kellyanne Conway

Mika Brzezinski said Kellyanne Conway will never be allowed on “Morning Joe” again.

On Wednesday morning, the MSNBC co-host said President Trump’s counselor won’t be booked on the show because “she’s not credible anymore.”

“I know for a fact she tries to book herself on this show,” Brzezinski. “I won’t do it. I don’t believe in fake news or information that is not true. That is — every time I’ve ever seen her on television something is askew, off, or incorrect.”

“She’s not credible anymore.”

WATCH:

Joe Scarborough argued that Conway might not have known her statements were false.

“I don’t even think she’s saying things she knows to be untrue, she’s just saying things just to get in front of a TV set and prove her relevance because behind the scenes, she’s not in these meetings.”

On Monday, Conway appeared on television to say that Mike Flynn “enjoyed the full confidence of the president,” who press secretary Sean Spicer said asked for his resignation just hours later.

