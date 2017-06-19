VIDEO: Mo Brooks Responds To Shooter’s Hit List

Alabama Representative Mo Brooks responded to reports that he was on the GOP baseball shooter’s assassination list, addressing the need for congressmen to carry firearms and “be more wary.”

Brooks said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that he will be introducing legislation this week that would allow congressmen to carry firearms for self-protection when they are not in the Capitol.

“As of right now when we’re in Washington, D.C., once we’re off the Capitol Hill grounds complex we’re still congressmen, senators, we’re still high-profile targets but we have absolutely no way to defend ourselves because of Washington, D.C.’s rather restrictive gun laws,” the Republican congressman explained.

Host Maria Bartiromo asked Brooks about a report by The Daily Caller that said the shooter had an assassination list with his name on it.

“Well I’m very much concerned by that,” Brooks admitted. “You’ve got a situation where, yes, this one shooter has been killed, but he’s a member of an organization that applauded what transpired on Wednesday.”

Brooks may have been referring to “Terminate the Republican Party,” a Facebook group which James Hodgkinson was a member. At least a dozen members in that group celebrated the shooting, writing, “It’s one, two, three shots you’re out at the old ball game.”

“So those of us who are on this assassination list, it behooves us to be a little more wary than we otherwise may be,” he concluded.

