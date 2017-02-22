VIDEO: MLK’s Niece Blames ‘FAKE NEWS’ For African-Americans Thinking Trump’s Racist

Alveda King, a former George state representative and a niece of Martin Luther King, Jr., believes the main reason why many African Americans think President Trump’s a racist is “fake news.”

She made this assertion Tuesday night on Fox News’ “The O’Reilly Factor.”

“Why are some African Americans so vehemently opposed to the president?” Bill O’Reilly asked the Republican activist.

According to King, “Many blacks are hearing fake news,” and she repeated the term “fake news” numerous times to hammer her point home.

King reminded viewers that although she personally voted for Donald Trump, she had no quarrel with those who voted for Clinton as long as they didn’t spread violence.

In recent years, King has been known for her pro-life advocacy.

