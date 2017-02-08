VIDEO: MLK’s Niece Accuses Elizabeth Warren Of Playing ‘The Race Card’ In Senate Floor Charade

The niece of Martin Luther King, Jr. says that Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was attempting to play the race card by reading a letter from Coretta Scott King to smear Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions on the floor of the Senate Tuesday night.

“It’s almost like a bait and switch — stir up their emotions, use the name of King…play the race card, which she was attempting to do,” Dr. Alveda King told Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto during an interview on Wednesday.

During a Senate floor speech on Tuesday, Warren read a letter that Coretta Scott King submitted in 1986 when Sessions was up for a federal judgeship nomination. In the letter, King asserted that Sessions, who was ultimately voted down, opposed laws that helped secure black voting rights.

“For this reprehensible conduct, he should not be rewarded with a federal judgeship,” King wrote at the time.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell objected to Warren’s recitation of the letter by invoking Senate Rule 19, which prohibits senators from impugning the character of their colleagues.

Liberal rallied around Warren by adopting the social media hashtag #LetLizSpeak.

But Alveda King, a conservative supporter of Donald Trump, told Cavuto that she believes her aunt would not still be critical of Sessions.

“If we take a look at my aunt Coretta Scott King’s letter we know that she was a peacemaker. Her intentions were never to divide during her whole life,” she said.

“In that letter she would be referring to perhaps some of his comments however, she would agree today that he of course ended some school desegregation. He worked to prosecute members of the KKK. Aunt Coretta was a very reasonable woman, and she, with integrity, would have noted that he had done some great work in fighting discrimination.”

King noted that her aunt also wrote critically of immigration.

“She wrote a letter saying that immigration could hurt the black job market,” King noted.

Sessions is a strong opponent of illegal immigration.

