VIDEO: Milo Triggers Lib Larry Wilmore on HBO’S Maher, Comedian Snaps: “You Can Go F*** Yourself”
So much for free speech and respectable, tolerable freedom of expression. Milo Yiannopoulos triggered not-so-funny comedian Larry Wilmore Friday night.
The meltdown was fun to watch. Wilmore snapped. Milo laughed in his face.
Wilmore took the bait. Unhinged liberal civility. I thought comedians were supposed to be able to joke around? No wonder Wilmore’s comedy show was canceled.
Howie