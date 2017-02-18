VIDEO: Milo Triggers Lib Larry Wilmore on HBO’S Maher, Comedian Snaps: “You Can Go F*** Yourself”

So much for free speech and respectable, tolerable freedom of expression. Milo Yiannopoulos triggered not-so-funny comedian Larry Wilmore Friday night.

The meltdown was fun to watch. Wilmore snapped. Milo laughed in his face.

Wilmore took the bait. Unhinged liberal civility. I thought comedians were supposed to be able to joke around? No wonder Wilmore’s comedy show was canceled.