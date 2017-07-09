VIDEO: Military plane drills over South Carolina neighborhood

ROCK HILL, S.C. – A mysterious sight flew over Rock Hill Wednesday night; a military plane coming in so low, it rattled windows in several neighborhoods.

Neighbors who live near the small York County Airport say the plane circled overhead at least three times.

Rock Hill city officials explained later it was a military plane from the Charleston air force base doing practice drills.

