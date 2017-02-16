VIDEO: Mika Brzezinski Flips On President Trump — If We’re Fake News, You’re ‘A Fake Presidency’

Mika Brzezinski is not a fan of President Trump’s “fake news” label.

The “Morning Joe” co-host had a fiery response to the president saying his former national security adviser Michael Flynn was brought down by “leaks” from the “fake media” at a news conference Wednesday.

“You have Kellyanne spreading alternative facts, saying things that aren’t true,” Brzezinski said on MSNBC Thursday. “You have Miller describing the powers of the presidency in an incorrect, inappropriate and lying fashion.”

“He was the one who fired General Flynn,” Joe Scarborough added. “Of course, Kellyanne lied and said Flynn quit. There are all these other lies cascading out of the White House. It’s one lie on top of another lie, and then the president goes out and says what a great job he did.”

“It’s fake presidency,” Brzezinski said.

(DAILY CALLER)

