VIDEO: Media Reporter For “The Hill” Shames CNN On Tucker Carlson Tonight

Media Reporter For "The Hill" Shames CNN On Tucker Carlson Tonight

The Hill’s media reporter slammed CNN over their Russia coverage on Fox News Tuesday, saying CNN failed to learn from past mistakes.

Joe Concha discussed CNN’s reporting on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” after had to correct two stories related to the the current investigation into Russia meddling during the presidential campaign.

“CNN got burned once they should have learned from it,” said Concha. “They got burned twice people resigned.”

The most recent story resulted in a full retraction and relied on a single anonymous source. Three CNN employees resigned in the aftermath, and the media giant issued a new series of rules and regulations for anyone covering Russia-related stories.

Concha says part of the problem with CNN’s reporting is that their journalists are more concerned with their biases and bylines than with proper sourcing and corroboration.

“I don’t mind when you get it wrong, but the problem is as you said, thinly sourced as in only one source,” he said. “Do you know how many reporters were on the byline of that story? Four. That’s a four to one reporter to source ratio.”

He added that there is always the issue of motive when dealing with an anonymous source. It was Concha’s belief that most of these sources have a heavy bias against the White House.

“To go to bat with just one unnamed source, and again we talked about this we don’t know this source’s motive. It’s probably to hurt the administration,” he said. “They may have a motivation to lie.”

The reporter said the current obsession over the Russian interference is taking time away from stories of greater importance like terror attacks or the job market. Concha claimed that CNN devoted 353 minutes on the evening news since May 17 to Russia or the James Comey investigation. He contrasted that with terrorism and the economy, which he says only received 29 minutes and five minutes respectively.

“You say we are missing other stories? You’re damn right we are,” he said.

