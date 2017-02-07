VIDEO: Lib Windbag Joy Behar Prays for Terror Attack; Predicts Trump Would Use Disaster to Launch “The Dictatorship” with Bannon

The world class political and national security experts on The View decided they were the best candidates to educate the nation on terrorism and US foreign policy.

Liberal Windbag Joy Behar said that President Donald Trump wants a terrorist attack so he can clamp down on civil liberties, impose Martial Law and run ‘The Dictatorship’ with Steve Bannon.

Insanity personified.