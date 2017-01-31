VIDEO: Kellyanne Conway Cuts Down FOX’s Chris Wallace Like Lawnmower in Epic Rant Against Mainstream Media

Senior White House Advisor Kellyanne Conway just took the media to the woodshed in an epic rant that left even seasoned pro Chris Wallace speechless.

Scorched earth politics are alive and well, where Conway burns down the talking points of biased media personalities with a smile on a march to reality.

When will the mainstream media learn. You rarely debate a smart Philly girl without getting bloodied. This isn’t Silver Spring.