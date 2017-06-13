Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris was silenced during the testimony of Attorney General Jeff Sessions when she refused to let him fully answer her questions.

The California senator tried to lock Sessions in a rapid fire question-and-answer style that didn’t allow Sessions to give full answers to her line of questioning.

“Did you consult [Department of Justice policy] before you came before this committee knowing we would ask you questions about it?” Harris asked of Sessions’ assertion that he wouldn’t discuss private conversations with the president.

Sessions tried to answer before Harris cut him off, asking, “Did you ask that it would be shown to you?”

Sessions was clearly becoming frustrated with her inability to let him finish his thoughts, but Harris kept going.

“Did you not ask your staff to show you the policy that would be the basis for your refusing to answer the majority of questions that have been asked of you?”

“Chairman, the witness should be allowed to answer the question,” one senator can be heard in the background.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr took the reigns, saying, “Senators will allow the chair to control the hearing. Senator Harris, let him answer.”

WATCH:

Harris was silenced last week during former FBI director James Comey’s testimony because she would not allow him to properly answer questions either.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].