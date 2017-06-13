True Pundit

VIDEO: Kamala Harris Silenced During Sessions Meeting

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris was silenced during the testimony of Attorney General Jeff Sessions when she refused to let him fully answer her questions.

The California senator tried to lock Sessions in a rapid fire question-and-answer style that didn’t allow Sessions to give full answers to her line of questioning.

“Did you consult [Department of Justice policy] before you came before this committee knowing we would ask you questions about it?” Harris asked of Sessions’ assertion that he wouldn’t discuss private conversations with the president.

Sessions tried to answer before Harris cut him off, asking, “Did you ask that it would be shown to you?”

Sessions was clearly becoming frustrated with her inability to let him finish his thoughts, but Harris kept going.

“Did you not ask your staff to show you the policy that would be the basis for your refusing to answer the majority of questions that have been asked of you?”

“Chairman, the witness should be allowed to answer the question,” one senator can be heard in the background.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr took the reigns, saying, “Senators will allow the chair to control the hearing. Senator Harris, let him answer.”

WATCH:

Harris was silenced last week during former FBI director James Comey’s testimony because she would not allow him to properly answer questions either.

  • JSpicoli

    Iron my shirt

  • B Wiggins

    Harris isn’t showing that she is funny or smart by any means. She is acting like she feels like she has to prove that she is worthy to be where she is. No one needs that. She is from California and acts like the rest of the ignorant.

  • Belle

    THAT’S THE SECOND HEARING WHERE SENATOR BURR ASKED HER TO “SUSPEND” SHE THINKS SHE IS GOD, BUT SHE’S JUST A FRESHMAN SENATOR!! SHE’S OBNOXIOUS AND RUDE!

  • David Melnick David

    Lotf…it sure looks as though all far West state politicians do or say stupid things daily now.

  • David Smith

    Nit-pic of the day: “took the reins”. And yes, she had no right to the style of questioning. She’s a desperate grand-stander and it was a clown move.

  • Steven Jayy

    she’s mad sessions received an NAACP award before she did