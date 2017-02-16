True Pundit

VIDEO: John McCain Divulges U.S. Policy & Intel Secrets to Russian Prankster Posing as Ukraine Prime Minister; Incredible Breach

Sen. John McCain divulged insider Intel on U.S. secret policy to a Russian comedian posing as Ukraine Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

The duped Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee even coached the phone-prankster-posing Prime Minister on joining NATO.

This audio recording of the phone call is absolutely incredible.

McCain should know better than this, especially after schooling President Donald Trump daily on how to handle Russian foreign policy. McCain was also one of the harshest critics of Gen. Mike Flynn, former national security advisor who resigned this week for unauthorized correspondences with the Russian government prior to his swearing into office.

When will McCain resign?

Perhaps McCain’s own Senate Armed Services Committee should prepare hearings.

 

 

  • mark

    About as bad as when McCain was a POW, and spilled his guts to avoid torture, denouncing the US, and telling all, while his fellow POW’s were tortured for staying true. His fellow POW’s named him little prince, because he was their captures favorite, then when he became a Senator he had the records sealed, along with the locations of solders K.I.A.

  • Forrest Hamilton

    I’m no fan of McCain. How do you know these details, just checking. He is a good argument for term limits!!! Now I see the stories all over the internet of him singing, interesting to say the least

  • huntress

    How is this scum bag not being charged with treason and hung from the nearest tree along with his buddies turtleface mcconnell, lame lindsey graham.

  • ILConservative

    McCain is a doddering old fool. He IS the poster boy for term limits.

  • Joe Palooka

    No they nicknamed him “Songbird”

  • Patriot76

    McCain escaped from the old folks home who envisions himself as a Senator.

  • Patriot76

    Trump has to fire Flynn, but ding dong McCain walks away from this.

  • BulSprig

    Senile comes to mind. Shame on you Senator McCain. DoDo Bird Stupid.

  • BulSprig

    Bravo

  • BulSprig

    Is this true, or is Fake News

  • 8675310

    He should have been in prison long ago for this type of thing. But, like the other political elites, like the Clintons, he is immune from the law.

  • Ry Ch

    They got Maxine Waters the other day these 2 are idiots omg this has to be addressed

  • Ry Ch

    Video is on YouTube along with the video of then doing this to Maxine Waters and she fell for it too

  • Stan David Holmes

    This man has just proven himself as a disgrace to this nation. Resign.

  • Gail

    This is just too incredible! Is this a joke/fake news story?

  • MarjaLV

    FAKE STORY.

  • Bill Moss

    The Song Bird is still singing. Traitor SOB

  • Frank Hodges

    What is Trump waiting on to arrest this demented Rino.

  • AZWarrior

    Can’t understand why my State keeps electing this loser RINO.

  • AZWarrior

    For those playing along at home, McCain …

    Keating Five
    Gang of Eight
    Soros Eight

    Any questions? https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/b583c39a0fcbc1c1f2921a663669d096abd30aee8822d61652356e2aa8bf6e16.jpg

  • FIRE JOHN MCCAIN

  • TreeFidy

    What a frickin idiot. He’s a danger to himself and America.

  • McCain is a fake, too. He’s not the actual one. Compare voices. They sound almost completely different.

  • dogbert

    McCain long ago outlived his usefulness. Sadly, his constituents keep returning the same tired, worn out, burn out, feckless, worthless career politician to DC every 6 years. Gotta wonder.

  • Bloozmann

    Man…he gets dumber by the day