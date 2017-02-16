VIDEO: John McCain Divulges U.S. Policy & Intel Secrets to Russian Prankster Posing as Ukraine Prime Minister; Incredible Breach

Sen. John McCain divulged insider Intel on U.S. secret policy to a Russian comedian posing as Ukraine Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

The duped Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee even coached the phone-prankster-posing Prime Minister on joining NATO.

This audio recording of the phone call is absolutely incredible.

McCain should know better than this, especially after schooling President Donald Trump daily on how to handle Russian foreign policy. McCain was also one of the harshest critics of Gen. Mike Flynn, former national security advisor who resigned this week for unauthorized correspondences with the Russian government prior to his swearing into office.

When will McCain resign?

Perhaps McCain’s own Senate Armed Services Committee should prepare hearings.