VIDEO: It Took Two Hours To Walk From Jon Ossoff’s House to Georgia’s Sixth District

Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff can’t vote for himself on Tuesday because he doesn’t live in the congressional district that he is running to represent.

Ossoff has downplayed his inability to vote for himself, saying that he lives just “down the street” from the district. When his campaign was told by volunteers that a big voter concern was that he didn’t live in the district, it directed them to say that “he lives three blocks away from the district.”

Dem Candidate Said He's Just "Down the Street" from District. So Our Reporter Walked from His House
    How did he get on the congressional ballot? We’ve learned nearly his entire campaign funding is from out of state… Georgia voters can’t be this stupid!