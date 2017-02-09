VIDEO: Is Warren Fundraising Off Her Senate Drama? Watch Her Rain Dance Away From The Question

Sen. Elizabeth Warren broke Senate rules Tuesday night, and she won’t admit she’s taking full advantage of the drama to raise money for her reelection campaign.

Warren sent out two emails asking people to sign a petition and donate to her campaign. The first email was sent at 11:09 p.m. EST Tuesday night, and the second email was sent at 3:39 p.m. EST Wednesday. The emails link to her campaign website.

She dodged a CNN reporter’s question while being interviewed Wednesday on if she was fundraising off of the showdown. “Some of the Democrats are also trying to raise money off of this. Are you okay with that? Doing this. How much money have you raised for your campaign?” CNN senior congressional reporter Manu Raju asked.

“Heavens, I have no idea,” Warren replied while shaking her head. “This is about trying to get people to read Coretta Scott King’s letter.”

WATCH:

The first email was sent 13 hours before she told Raju she had “no idea” about fundraising. The second was sent just three hours after.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shut down Warren Tuesday for violating Senate floor rules over a speech she gave against Sen. Jeff Sessions’ attorney general confirmation.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and others read a letter from Coretta Scott King on the floor in protest Wednesday; King urged the Senate not to confirm Sessions as a federal judge in 1986.

Sessions has faced a grueling confirmation process, thanks primarily to unsubstantiated racist accusations being thrown around by senators like Cory Booker and John Lewis. Booker once praised Sessions for his civil rights work, and Lewis marched with Sessions in Selma, Ala., to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

Warren’s popularity has plunged in Massachusetts since 2016; she lied in the past about having American Indian heritage. Only forty-four percent of registered Massachusetts voters believe Warren “deserves reelection,” and her favorability rating has fallen from a high of 69 percent in June 2016 to 51 percent in January 2017. She’s up for re-election in 2018.

(DAILY CALLER)

