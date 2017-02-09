VIDEO: In Meeting With Airline CEOs, President Trump Promises ‘Phenomenal’ Tax Reform

President Trump promised something “phenomenal in terms of tax” within the next two to three weeks during a meeting with airline executives at the White House Thursday.

While speaking with the CEOs of Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest, the president promised to “roll back burdensome regulations” and “lower the overall tax burden of American businesses.”

“I want this to be a meeting of substance,” Trump said. “I want to be able to do things for you.”

“Our airports used to the best,” he said. “Now they’re at the bottom of the rung. We spent six trillion on the Middle East and we got nothing. And we have an obsolete plane system, obsolete trains and bad roads. We are going to change all of that. You are going to be so happy with Trump. I think you already are.”

Trump said his pilot told him the government was using the “wrong type of equipment” at airports.

“So let’s find out about that. We want the traveling public to have the best customer service. Airports are very important to me. Travel is very important to me.”

(DAILY CALLER)

