VIDEO: In Blistering Interview, Conway Tells Chuck Todd “We Are Going To Have To Rethink Our Relationship With The Press”

To members of the mainstream media, it would appears ‘size matters’, as the Inauguration crowd-gate debacle continues following Sean Spicer’s unusual press conference yesterday. During a combative interview this morning with NBC’s Chuck Todd, Trump top advisor Kellyanne Conway blasted media “falsehoods,” crushing Todd’s ‘size’ issues by noting that “Presidents aren’t judged by crowd sizes at their inauguration, they’re judged by their accomplishments.” – READ MORE