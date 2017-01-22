True Pundit

VIDEO: In Blistering Interview, Conway Tells Chuck Todd “We Are Going To Have To Rethink Our Relationship With The Press”

To members of the mainstream media, it would appears ‘size matters’, as the Inauguration crowd-gate debacle continues following Sean Spicer’s unusual press conference yesterday. During a combative interview this morning with NBC’s Chuck Todd, Trump top advisor Kellyanne Conway blasted media “falsehoods,” crushing Todd’s ‘size’ issues by noting that “Presidents aren’t judged by crowd sizes at their inauguration, they’re judged by their accomplishments.” – READ MORE

  • Deborah Woolley

    HE’S DONE

  • Gail

    Good girl!

  • Luke Vader

    MSM has just been given notice and a line drawn in the sand, they cross that line with President Trump there will be consequences so be prepared MSM you will crumble

  • thinkwell

    Chucky boy is lying about the crowd size. He used a picture taken before the all the people were there. He should have compared peak crowd photos. Spicer was right after all.

    This information came out after the KellyAnne interview.

  • huntress

    Hey chuckie boy, ya can’t find something else to complain about? Newsflash,…no one gives a rats a z z about the size of the crowd. Good lord dimwit, how about talking about all THE JOBS TRUMP HAS BROUGHT BACK TO THE US.

    Trump has got to ban these imbeciles until they start reporting the truth!

  • jjmikemike

    Alternative fact is the correct term to use whenever there are multiple ways to measure something, all of which are correct, and the question is what to focus on. Good for KAC for standing her ground!