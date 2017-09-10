VIDEO: Illegal Aliens, Open Borders Activists Demolish Fake Jeff Sessions Monument Outside DOJ

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on behalf of President Trump’s administration Tuesday that an Obama-created amnesty program for illegal aliens would end; consequently, open borders activists took to the streets in Washington, DC, the following day.

Sessions confirmed that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that gave work permits and temporary amnesty to nearly 800,000 illegal aliens would ultimately end.

With the decision, illegal aliens and members of the open borders organization “Mijente” swarmed the Department of Justice (DOJ) building and erected a fake Civil War-era monument of Sessions.

