VIDEO: Humble Hillary Clinton Fancies Herself A ‘Genius’

Hillary Clinton said in a WNYC interview Tuesday that if she had won the election, people would have seen her as a “genius.”

When asked if her familiarity with the American public could have “hurt” her campaign, Clinton said it was “revolutionary” that she was the first woman to be the nominee for a major political party. – READ MORE

The Daily Caller

 

  • Daniel Overton

    Burn the witch.

  • yurlittledog2

    Hillary is a Genus?…An Evil Genus who has committed Countless Crimes,Sedition,Treason,Money Laundering,Working with Foreign Governments to get dirt on trump,Emails,Obstruction Of Justice,Perjury,Benghazi,Selling National Security Assets,Being fed Debate Questions by Donna Brazile who worked at CNN..The List of Her Accomplishments Are Mind Blowing and What they really are IS TREASON AND CHAOS.!!