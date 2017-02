Video: How Much Is The Oroville Spillway Dam Still Leaking? This Private Airplane Ride Provides a Bird’s Eye View

FOLLOW US!



That problematic spillway dam in Oroville, CA has not been repaired yet even though the news media has forgotten about it. The fractured spillway keeps seeping water onto the main bank that helps hold part of the dam wall in place.

A ride over the dam in an airplane provides a direct view of the sticky situation workers are trying to address.