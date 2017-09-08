True Pundit

Featured Politics Security

VIDEO: Homeland Security Chairman Gets Surprise Street Briefing on Awan-Linked Crimes

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

GOP Rep. Michael McCaul, the Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, admitted Friday during a surprise street interview he did not know enough about Imram Awan and his embattled  family.

That has changed.

Jason Goodman, editor of CrowdSource the Truth, nabbed the Congressman on a Washington D.C. street to brief him on the Awan investigations, including new revelations from a former tenant of the Pakistani IT guru that indicates Awan was possibly running a server or multiple servers out of a tool shed in Alexandria, VA.

McCaul was receptive to the briefing and said he would examine the dossier provided by Goodman.

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • MB McMahon

    Jason was able to get mostly GWebb’s research to someone who could help..and on camera..Fabulous!

  • fb274

    Yes, and when speaking with DC Police clerk when he wanted to file a complaint against the Awans, he indicated he had been working with an individual for over 300 days Is that stretching the truth to take credit for what George has compiled. Same when he made presentations to others from the House of REPs.

    I guess it’s necessary since he most likely will star, direct and produce his own movie on the Awans. He’s already promised certain people they would be included in his movie.

  • he just needed to succinctly sum up all the work that was put into the information in the dossier…he couldn’t give all those details when he is trying to convince someone in one minute or less

  • rnsr4Trump

    Amazing! This is the kind of people we need, ones that want to know the truth, not the version they are given that is redacted!

  • Bill Meehan

    Prophets can’t do it alone, they need messengers to help spread the word.

  • omarzugget

    How is it possible that the Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security knows so little about a spy ring potentially endangering the entire U.S. for years? Especially when other members of Congress seem to have more information than that which has already been publicly reported? Trent Franks (R, Ariz.) told Lou Dobbs yesterday that when the full story is told, it will have a profound and disturbing effect on the American people. “Buckle up for this one,” he said.