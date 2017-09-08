Featured Politics Security
VIDEO: Homeland Security Chairman Gets Surprise Street Briefing on Awan-Linked Crimes
GOP Rep. Michael McCaul, the Chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, admitted Friday during a surprise street interview he did not know enough about Imram Awan and his embattled family.
That has changed.
Jason Goodman, editor of CrowdSource the Truth, nabbed the Congressman on a Washington D.C. street to brief him on the Awan investigations, including new revelations from a former tenant of the Pakistani IT guru that indicates Awan was possibly running a server or multiple servers out of a tool shed in Alexandria, VA.
McCaul was receptive to the briefing and said he would examine the dossier provided by Goodman.
