VIDEO: Hollywood Crackpot Shia LaBeouf Arrested During Live Stream of Cult-Like Anti-Trump Street Rant

Likely the most bizarre live arrest ever. Sparked by the election of President Donald Trump, an unhinged Shia LaBeouf was handcuffed and arrested during a bizarre live-stream after he allegedly assaulted a man who infiltrated the Hollywood actor’s cult-like séance.

The NYPD nabbed the babbling LaBeouf who was surrounded by zombie-like followers repeatedly chanting in monotone:

He will not divide us.

He will not divide us.

He will not divide us.

(Rinse and repeat)

Apparently the NYPD didn’t heed the chanting as officers did divide LaBeouf from his faithful flock of wayward street sheep.