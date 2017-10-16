VIDEO: Hillary Says We Need To Explain To Trump Voters That They’re Being ‘Snookered’

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, appearing on CNN Sunday, stated that she thinks Trump voters need to be told that they are being “snookered.”

Clinton, on “Fareed Zakaria GPS,” said, “We have to do a better job number one of explaining to people, you are being snookered. You know what? The real threat to your future is a government that doesn’t care about you and is taking actions that will make your life even harder and is favoring the wealthy beyond anything we have ever ever seen before.”

