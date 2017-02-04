True Pundit

VIDEO: Hillary Fan Boy Bruce Springsteen Says He’s an “Embarrassed American”; Band Will Serve In “The Resistance” Against Trump

Mr. Born in the U.S.A. has become ashamed of the U.S.A.

Bruce Springsteen disgraced himself at a concert in Australia, slamming the United States to the cheers of foreigners. The New-Jersey born burnout rocker sounded more like he fell off his rocker when he later pledged to serve as the house band for “the resistance” against the Donald Trump administration.

 

  • ThinkAboutIt1st

    Hay, Bruce, stay where you are real Americans will never miss you! Old music never dies, but many celebrities will never be remembered for any good only for their stupidity!

  • Noah Botti

    sellout