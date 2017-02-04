VIDEO: Hillary Fan Boy Bruce Springsteen Says He’s an “Embarrassed American”; Band Will Serve In “The Resistance” Against Trump

Mr. Born in the U.S.A. has become ashamed of the U.S.A.

Bruce Springsteen disgraced himself at a concert in Australia, slamming the United States to the cheers of foreigners. The New-Jersey born burnout rocker sounded more like he fell off his rocker when he later pledged to serve as the house band for “the resistance” against the Donald Trump administration.