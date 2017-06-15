Hillary Clinton Compares Herself To ‘Wonder Woman’ (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared herself to “Wonder Woman” in a surprise video honoring actress and supporter Elizabeth Banks at the Crystal + Lucy Awards Tuesday night.

“Now I haven’t seen Wonder Woman yet, but I’m going to, in part because it’s directed by the fabulous Patty Jenkins,” said Clinton in the video.

WATCH:

Her praise for the strong female role model did not stop there.

“But something tells me that a movie about a strong, powerful woman fighting to save the world from a massive international disaster is right up my alley,” Hillary stated.

The Crystal + Lucy Awards, a fundraiser hosted by Women in Film Los Angeles, a philanthropic organization that advocates for gender equality in Hollywood.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]