Hillary Clinton Compares Herself To ‘Wonder Woman’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton compared herself to “Wonder Woman” in a surprise video honoring actress and supporter Elizabeth Banks at the Crystal + Lucy Awards Tuesday night.

“Now I haven’t seen Wonder Woman yet, but I’m going to, in part because it’s directed by the fabulous Patty Jenkins,” said Clinton in the video.

WATCH:

Her praise for the strong female role model did not stop there.

“But something tells me that a movie about a strong, powerful woman fighting to save the world from a massive international disaster is right up my alley,” Hillary stated.

The Crystal + Lucy Awards, a fundraiser hosted by Women in Film Los Angeles, a philanthropic organization that advocates for gender equality in Hollywood.

  • msmispaidthugs

    Can we all just please quit listening to this demon hag!? Seriously! There’s NOTHING, not one ounce, of any relevance that could come out of her mouth ever again!!! Ignore her COMPLETELY until we have an ACTUAL prosecution on the books!!! And even then I just want to see orange & handcuffs!!!

  • Glen Mirenda

    This Bitch is truly crazy

  • NathanUK2US

    I think they put the star the wrong way up for Hillary

  • Empirella

    That’s strange. I saw the movie but I don’t remember Wonder Woman being portrayed as a scheming, seditious old drunk who’s married to a rapist.

  • Pk Mitchell

    Hillary Clinton, you are a large disaster.