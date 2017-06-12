Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ opinions about Democratic party leaders aren’t worth listening to because he’s not a Democrat, says former Hillary Clinton campaign senior adviser Karen Finney.

In an interview on CNN, Finney acknowledged that her remarks would spark outrage from Sanders supporters, who she referred to derisively as Bernie “bros.”

“Bernie is certainly welcome to his opinion, and I know the ‘bros’ are going to get whipped up on Twitter when I say this, but he’s not a Democrat. While he has every right to his opinion, I don’t take his opinion,” Finney said.

She was responding to Sanders’ remarks at The People’s Summit in Chicago over the weekend.

“Trump didn’t win the election, the Democratic party lost the election. The Democratic party must finally understand which side it is on,” said Sanders, an Independent who ran on the Democratic party ticket last year.

Finney accused Sanders of attacking “rank-and-file” party volunteers.

“When he attacks the party, one of the things that I take issue with, he is attacking the rank-and-file people who do the work, day in and day out, local elections, statewide elections,” she said.

Despite Finney’s criticism of Sanders, her former boss also recently blasted Democratic party leadership for its failures during the campaign.

“I mean it was bankrupt, it was on the verge of insolvency, its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong. I had to inject money into it,” Clinton said last month about the DNC.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].