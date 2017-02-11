VIDEO: Hannity Tells ‘Spineless, Gutless, Timid’ Republicans In Congress To ‘Work At The Speed Of Trump’

Sean Hannity dedicated his Thursday night Fox News monologue to chiding GOP members of Congress for failing to work as fast as President Trump’s White House in the first weeks of the new Administration.

WATCH:

Running through a litany of accomplishments and initiatives undertaken by President Trump since his inauguration, Hannity expressed his displeasure at the relative lack of progress on Capitol Hill. “President Trump gets it, he wants to get things done, the question tonight is ‘where are the Republicans in Congress to help him?’”

In particular, Hannity lamented the lack of progress on repealing and replacing Obamacare, a central plank of the GOP agenda for years. “They’re now saying that a bill to deal with Obamacare may not be ready ’til the end of the year.” “For nearly eight years, Republicans have been saying ‘we’re going to repeal and replace Obamacare,’ a solemn promise to you.”

Slow movement on taxes and President Trump’s economic agenda also drew Hannity’s ire. “Now let me remind these inept Republicans what this election was all about: the forgotten men and women, the millions of Americans out of work, on food stamps, in poverty, who can’t afford to buy a home.”

“Tonight…I’m putting the GOP on notice. No more excuses. No more explanations. Go to work, roll up your sleeves, and do your job!”

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.